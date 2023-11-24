Experience the magic of over One Million Christmas Lights in Archer Park. The month-long Christmas in the Park includes socially distanced activities and special visits from Santa!

From Thanksgiving until New Year’s Day, the lights come on when the sun goes down, approximately 5:30 p.m., and stay lit until 10:00 p.m. daily. Visitors don’t seem to mind when there is a line and know it will be worth the wait. So, put on your favorite holiday music, and drive into a winter wonderland!

When weather permits, walking on foot through the park has its advantages, too. So, park your car and take your time, or, for the ultimate experience, take an eastern Kentucky-style sleigh ride. Children of all ages can take part in the fun at the carnival on site, which is complete with kiddie rides, games, and food vendors for your funnel cake fix. The carnival is open Monday-Friday from 5pm-Close and Saturday-Sunday beginning at 2pm. Get your picture taken with famous Christmas characters like Rudolph, The Grinch and Frosty the Snowman, who appear every Saturday night. And, the biggest holiday celebrity of them all, Santa Claus, comes out to greet everyone and listen to Christmas wishes from 6-8 p.m. each Saturday.

Make your own ornament in memory of the special person in your life who served their community and country. Hang the ornament near light displays honoring coal miners, firefighters, police officers and veterans.

Did you know this event is FREE? Yes, free! The Prestonsburg Parks & Recreation Department welcomes donations to help with the cost of the event, but there is no charge to enjoy these holiday creations.

The Star City also rings in the New Year at Archer Park with local musicians and our own unique countdown, as the Prestonsburg Star rises over the crowd at midnight. During the rest of the year, Archer Park is a gathering place for families and visitors, with several pavilions to reserve for events, a playground, indoor skating rink and a fountain and flag tribute honoring Floyd County veterans.

Happy Holidays from all of us here in Prestonsburg. We look forward to celebrating this special season with you!