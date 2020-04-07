Gainesville Theatre Alliance presents THE ARABIAN NIGHTS, Apr 7-18 at UNG-Gainesville’s Ed Cabell Theatre. THE ARABIAN NIGHTS is a collection of darker stories intended for adults. Young harem girl Scheherazade must create cliffhangers night after night to save her own life. In the expert hands of playwright Mary Zimmerman (METAMORPHOSES, THE SECRET IN THE WINGS), Scheherazade’s tales of love, lust, comedy, and dreams, draw the audience close with her trademark originality in staging. This magical show mesmerizes through the healing power of storytelling. Rated PG-13.

Tickets are $18-20 for adults, $16-18 for seniors, and $12-14 for students, and are available at GainesvilleTheatreAlliance.org or by calling the box office at 678-717-3624.

Gainesville Theatre Alliance is a nationally-acclaimed collaboration of the University of North Georgia, Brenau University, theatre professionals, and the Northeast Georgia community.