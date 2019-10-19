Apple Harvest Festival
Downtown Waynesville Main Street, Waynesville, North Carolina 28786
The one-day festival has grown into the region’s premier juried arts and crafts event and celebration of all things apple. Waynesville NC, nestled in the Smoky Mountains, is the perfect spot to enjoy a glorious fall day filled with fun. This year’s festival will feature exhibitors, live entertainment and great food. Come and be among the crowd of festival goers strolling the street.
Info
Downtown Waynesville Main Street, Waynesville, North Carolina 28786 View Map