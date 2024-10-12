Apple Harvest Festival

Everything apples! Multiple varieties of apples to choose from, with pick your own available. We'll have homemade apple cobbler, fresh apple cider, apple pies, apple turnovers, apple pie ice cream, and of course apple cider donuts.

Enjoy music by Five of A Kind on Saturday from 1-4 PM.

Blue Ridge Bar-B-Q, 3 Fires Oven Pizza, and Stir Krazy Kettle Korn will be here. We'll have a variety of crafters/vendors in front of the farm market and the kids can hop on the cow train for a ride and everyone can enjoy the scenic wagon ride around the farm.