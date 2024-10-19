× Expand Haywood Chamber of Commerce Community Partner and sponsor Publix Super Market, investing in Haywood County and participating in the 35th annual Apple Harvest Festival on Main St in 2023.

Named one of the “10 Best Fall Harvest Festivals in the Nation”, this annual street festival in charming downtown Waynesville is a delicious way to enjoy the tastes of the fall season. This premier arts and crafts event celebrates all things apple and the beauty of the Great Smoky Mountains. Stroll the historic Main Street filled with vendors as well as a big variety of shops and restaurants. Admission is free and runs 10 AM-5 PM.