Apple Butter Makin' Festival

Silver Creek and Seamans' Orchards, Inc. 5529 Crabtree Falls Highway, Tyro, Virginia 22976

Join us for a kettle of fresh, hot apple butter, fresh local apples, fresh pressed sweet cider, PYO pumpkins, corn maze, children's activities, live music, food trucks, baked goods, and local crafters. Stop by on your way to Crabtree Falls.

Silver Creek and Seamans' Orchards, Inc. 5529 Crabtree Falls Highway, Tyro, Virginia 22976
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Markets
