Beer Garden Party & Apple Butter Festival

The 49th Apple Butter Festival in Berkeley Springs, WV returns October 12th & 13th, 2024, with a Beer Garden Party on October 11th!

It's one of our favorite times of year. The smell of apple butter cooking in the street. Music coming from the park. Exploring the stunning art and craft booths. The sound of people calling for hogs (that thankfully never seem to show up) in the hog calling contest. Rooting on our favorite rubber duck in the duck race. Drooling over baked goods with blue ribbons. Clutching our raffle tickets and hoping to win the Apple Butter Quilt. Kids feeling like celebrities after marching in the parade. Gentlemen with beards groomed perfectly waiting to strut their faces off for the Beard Contest. There’s a feeling in the air during the Apple Butter Festival and we can’t wait to remind everyone just how special it really is.

Featuring over 200 vendors, live entertainment and contests, the Apple Butter Festival is a place to make memories. Friday night join us for our second Beer Garden Party! Food trucks, the Apple Butter Festival Craft Beer and Wine garden, axe throwing, and a DJ! Saturday morning kicks off with our wonderful Apple Butter Parade with floats, bands, costumes, and the joy of a small community coming together. Sample domestic and craft beers in our Beer Garden - featuring a stage with music and fantastic craft beers! Visit the food court for a treat that will make every taste bud dance. Explore our delightful area, the shops, the spas, the hotels and restaurants, and experience a true small town fall adventure.

We look forward to welcoming you to our festival!