24th Annual Apple Butter Festival

Wade’s Mill 55 Kennedy Wade’s Mill Loop, Raphine, Virginia 24472

We'll be making apple butter the old-fashioned way, slow simmered in a 130+ year old copper pot over an open fire.  Take a turn stirring with the long-handled paddle and take home a fresh jar. Explore Wade’s Mill’s three floors of historic milling equipment and museum displays to learn about the history and tradition of stone-ground milling in the Shenandoah Valley.  Our 100% natural flours, grits, cornmeals and mixes will be available in the Mill Shop. Enjoy demonstrations and handmade crafts by local artisans including blacksmithing, broom making, alpaca products, lavender products, pottery, stained glass, rocks and gems, jewelry and basket making.  Local produce and natural pet treats.

