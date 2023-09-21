Main Street

Wytheville, VA

Join us in Downtown Wytheville for the annual Art at the Crossroads to check out the work of local artisans and crafters! This year Art at the Crossroads is happening in partnership with the Millwald Theater’s Apple Atcha Fest: A Celebration of the Arts. The Apple Atcha Fest is being hosted by the Millwald Theater. The entire weekend, Thursday through Saturday, the Apple Atcha Fest will be showcasing Appalachian artists and musicians in various performances and demonstrations. Art at the Crossroads will be the art vending portion of the festival showcasing some of the incredible talents within our own community. The event will be 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday, September 23rd.

Artisans interested can contact Jen Otey at cottageartandmusic@gmail.com or call 276-620-0303 for more information. Downloadable application below.

Art at the Crossroads Application