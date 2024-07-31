Appalachian String Band Music Festival
Clifftop Clifftop, West Virginia
A five-day mountaintop gathering of musicians and friends with contests, concerts, workshops, square dances, camping and vendors. Old time Appalachian music is presented to an audience of more than 3000 musicians and string band music lovers of all ages. The festival attracts visitors and participants from all around the world including all 50 states and more than 20 foreign countries.
