Appalachian Stomp
Old Stone School 37098 Charles Town Pike, Hillsboro, Virginia 20132
Lead Instructors: Josh King and Blake Dunn
Blue Ridge Thunder Cloggers invites you to dance the day away with Josh King and Blake Dunn, along with regional and local instructors! Plenty of fun for dancers of all experience levels with THREE rooms of instruction, including "Beginners from Scratch."
www.AppalachianStomp.com
Old Stone School 37098 Charles Town Pike, Hillsboro, Virginia 20132
