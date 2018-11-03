Appalachian Stomp

to Google Calendar - Appalachian Stomp - 2018-11-03 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Appalachian Stomp - 2018-11-03 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Appalachian Stomp - 2018-11-03 09:00:00 iCalendar - Appalachian Stomp - 2018-11-03 09:00:00

Old Stone School 37098 Charles Town Pike, Hillsboro, Virginia 20132

Lead Instructors: Josh King and Blake Dunn

Blue Ridge Thunder Cloggers invites you to dance the day away with Josh King and Blake Dunn, along with regional and local instructors! Plenty of fun for dancers of all experience levels with THREE rooms of instruction, including "Beginners from Scratch."

www.AppalachianStomp.com

Info
Old Stone School 37098 Charles Town Pike, Hillsboro, Virginia 20132 View Map
Dance, Education & Learning, Workshops
540-454-8639
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Appalachian Stomp - 2018-11-03 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Appalachian Stomp - 2018-11-03 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Appalachian Stomp - 2018-11-03 09:00:00 iCalendar - Appalachian Stomp - 2018-11-03 09:00:00