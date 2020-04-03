Appalachian Perspective Exhibit
Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513
Celebrate our local heritage and artistry with this unique invitational exhibition focused on artwork representing the question, “What does rural mean to me?” focused on rural Fannin County, the City of Blue Ridge and surrounding areas. This exciting opportunity is in conjunction with the Smithsonian’s Crossroads: Change in Rural America exhibition. Join us for the opening reception on April 3rd from 5-7pm.
Info
Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513 View Map
Art & Exhibitions