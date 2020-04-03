Appalachian Perspective Exhibit

to Google Calendar - Appalachian Perspective Exhibit - 2020-04-03 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Appalachian Perspective Exhibit - 2020-04-03 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Appalachian Perspective Exhibit - 2020-04-03 10:00:00 iCalendar - Appalachian Perspective Exhibit - 2020-04-03 10:00:00

Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513

Celebrate our local heritage and artistry with this unique invitational exhibition focused on artwork representing the question, “What does rural mean to me?” focused on rural Fannin County, the City of Blue Ridge and surrounding areas. This exciting opportunity is in conjunction with the Smithsonian’s Crossroads: Change in Rural America exhibition. Join us for the opening reception on April 3rd from 5-7pm.

Info

Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
7066322144
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Appalachian Perspective Exhibit - 2020-04-03 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Appalachian Perspective Exhibit - 2020-04-03 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Appalachian Perspective Exhibit - 2020-04-03 10:00:00 iCalendar - Appalachian Perspective Exhibit - 2020-04-03 10:00:00