Appalachian Ol' Timey Day in historic downtown Hillsville, Virginia.

Join us in historic downtown Hillsville for the first "Appalachian Ol' Timey Day!" Vendors, demonstrations, food, a cakewalk, a raffle for local art, and music by Whitetop Mountain Band, Big Tree & the Branch Boys, Whosover, and Hillsville Ukelele Group. Jim Bordwine, "The Salt Maker" from the History Channel's "Mountain Men" will be sharing Appalachian Mountain people’s history in a way that fascinates while it educates. He’ll also be happy to sign an autograph! Learn about the historic courthouse and the 150th year celebration, the Hale Wilkinson Carter Home (HWCH), previous home of George L. Carter, "the last empire builder," and the ways of life in years past for Appalachian folk.

Historic Courthouse & Museum 515 N. Main St.

HWCH 405 N. Main St.

Hillsville Community Pavilion 540 Pine St. (directly behind HWCH)

We're located just 8 miles north of Fancy Gap off the Blue Ridge Parkway, milepost 199.5.

Admission is free.