Appalachian Farm Expo

Bristol Motor Speedway 151 Speedway Blvd, Bristol, Tennessee 37620

Last year's Farm Expo was so big we had to search for a bigger facility. Bristol Motor Speedway allows us to double the expo floor space and parking is easier than ever. Don't miss this weekend of Fun and Farming, featuring all your favorites, including the 4-H Discovery Center and Petting Zoo, and a Ladies Market and Country Fair.

Bristol Motor Speedway 151 Speedway Blvd, Bristol, Tennessee 37620
423-722-0554
