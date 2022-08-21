Appalachian Chamber Music Festival: Reflections and Exuberance

× Expand Provided by Appalachian Chamber Music Festival Join Appalachian Chamber Music Festival artists for an evening of beautiful chamber music in Harpers Ferry, WV

This concert offers moments of excitement as well as introspection. Featuring the celebrated quartets of Ravel and Debussy, two French composers who were influenced by the many cultural and social movements at the turn of the 20th century. The two composers were great friends and colleagues who were inspired by one another, and represent the ethos of music-making that we strive for at ACMF. Also featured in the spirit of friendship is the lyrical work for two cellos “As one who loves poetry” by American composer, Sarah Gibson.

The Appalachian Chamber Music Festival’s second season will occur August 15 - 28, 2022. Join us to celebrate the history, nature, and culture of this region through the power of meaningful, intimate, relatable and thought-provoking chamber music performances. Based in Harpers Ferry, WV, concerts will be hosted in venues throughout the eastern panhandle and northern Virginia region, bringing high quality and accessible chamber music experiences to your backyard! For more information about our music performances, educational programming, and bluegrass workshop, visit our website at www.appalachianchamber.org.