Appalachian Chamber Music Festival: The Power of the Human Spirit

Provided by Appalachian Chamber Music Festival Appalachian Chamber Music Festival artists will present a one hour concert at the beautiful St. Peter's Chapel in historic Harpers Ferry, WV.

A respite from a hot August afternoon In the beautiful acoustic of St. Peter’s Chapel in the heart of historic downtown Harpers Ferry.

Join us for this hour long concert of poignant and reflective works that explore how music helps us carry on through extraordinary times. Featuring “Ikon” by living Ukrainian composer, Valentyn Silvestrov, this concert includes the world premiere performance of Mark Boden’s “A Winter’s Journey, Re-imaged” for solo cello, part of an international cross-disciplinary project curated by ACMF Artistic Director, Katie Tertell. Works by Boccherini and American composer Sarah Gibson will also be performed.

The Appalachian Chamber Music Festival’s second season will occur August 15 - 28, 2022. Join us to celebrate the history, nature, and culture of this region through the power of meaningful, intimate, relatable and thought-provoking chamber music performances. Based in Harpers Ferry, WV, concerts will be hosted in venues throughout the eastern panhandle and northern Virginia region, bringing high quality and accessible chamber music experiences to your backyard! For more information about our music performances, educational programming, and bluegrass workshop, visit our website at www.appalachianchamber.org.