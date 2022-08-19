Appalachian Chamber Music Festival: Our Folk Roots at Music in the Gap

× Expand Provided by Appalachian Chamber Music Festival Appalachian Chamber Music Festival will perform as part of Old Stone School's Music in the Gap Friday night concert series on August 19.

Join us for a celebration of the roots of folk and traditional music from both near and far. Opening our program is local legend, Dave Asti, who will be followed by performances of ACMF artists. This concert features original Punch Brothers arrangements by Simmy Singh, compositions by Mark O’Connor, Joan Baez, Ukrainian composer Valentyn Silvestrov. This concert is an evening of fun for the whole family!

Please note: This concert is outdoors with a rain venue. Beer, wine and food are available starting at 6 PM. Lawn seating is FREE bring a chair or blanket! Seating is available for purchase by the table, sold by Old Stone School.

The Appalachian Chamber Music Festival’s second season will occur August 15 - 28, 2022. Join us to celebrate the history, nature, and culture of this region through the power of meaningful, intimate, relatable and thought-provoking chamber music performances. Based in Harpers Ferry, WV, concerts will be hosted in venues throughout the eastern panhandle and northern Virginia region, bringing high quality and accessible chamber music experiences to your backyard! For more information about our music performances, educational programming, and bluegrass workshop, visit our website at www.appalachianchamber.org.