Appalachian Chamber Music Festival: Festival Opening Night: Scots Irish in Appalachia

Appalachian Chamber Music Festival president and artistic director, cellist Katie Tertell (center), performing during the 2021 ACMF Festival Finale concert.

The Appalachian Chamber Music Festival is delighted to be returning to the Barns of Rose Hill for the opening night concert of our 2022 summer season. The festival celebrates the rich history, nature and culture of the area through poignant and powerful chamber music experiences that are relevant to our times. ACMF brings together fresh and exciting talent, internationally-recognized artists from near and far who are united by camaraderie and cause for an evening of world-class music. In addition to the celebrated String Octet by Felix Mendelssohn, this concert features the world premiere performance of ACMF's 2022 commissioned work, Judith Ring’s Quartet “Of Woods and Water.”

This season’s festival coalesces around a theme of Celtic tradition and influence in the Appalachian region.

The Appalachian Chamber Music Festival’s second season will occur August 15 - 28, 2022. Join us to celebrate the history, nature, and culture of this region through the power of meaningful, intimate, relatable and thought-provoking chamber music performances. Based in Harpers Ferry, WV, concerts will be hosted in venues throughout the eastern panhandle and northern Virginia region, bringing high quality and accessible chamber music experiences to your backyard! For more information about our music performances, educational programming, and bluegrass workshop, visit our website at www.appalachianchamber.org.