The 2024 Appalachian Brew, Que, and Stew Festival brings you great craft breweries from Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina & Alabama. There will also be delicious food from area restaurants, regional arts & crafts, and lots of Appalachian & Americana music!

Saturday, October 26

11am-5pm

60+ Breweries

Unlimited Tasting

Souvenir Glass

Music and Vendors

Shuttle services to the campgrounds and hotels will be available.

*Tickets should only be purchased directly through our website. Be aware of 3rd party resellers.

** Only small and/or clear bags are allowed