Appalachian Brew, Que, and Stew Festival
to
Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds 1311 Music Hall Road, Hiawassee, Georgia 30546
The 2024 Appalachian Brew, Que, and Stew Festival brings you great craft breweries from Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina & Alabama. There will also be delicious food from area restaurants, regional arts & crafts, and lots of Appalachian & Americana music!
Saturday, October 26
11am-5pm
- 60+ Breweries
- Unlimited Tasting
- Souvenir Glass
- Music and Vendors
Shuttle services to the campgrounds and hotels will be available.
*Tickets should only be purchased directly through our website. Be aware of 3rd party resellers.
** Only small and/or clear bags are allowed
Info
Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds 1311 Music Hall Road, Hiawassee, Georgia 30546
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink