Antlers and Acorns: The Boone Songwriters' Festival

Working with the Explore Boone and Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, we are bringing a songwriters festival to town.

For a week each September King and Howard Streets and beyond will be filled with fans of great songwriting for the chance to sit and listen to the ones who pen the songs we love and be among the first to hear what’s coming from these artists. Good food, great drinks, and songs that stay with you while surrounded by the beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains just as the colors of the leaves begin to turn. There will be opportunities for VIP passes, tours of breweries, and lots of interaction with the songwriters and musicians coming to the mountains for this unique weekend.

Join us September 4-9, 2023!