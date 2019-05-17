Antique Power Show

At the show, we have more than tractors on display. We have a Lawn Mower Pull on Friday evening, May 17th, a Pedal Tractor Pull on Saturday morning, and a Truck & Tractor Pull on Saturday night, May 18th. Demonstrations of equipment such as threshers, steam engines, shingle mills, grist mills, blacksmithing, and many others can be enjoyed throughout the day. We will have a operating blacksmith shop, sawmill, 120 Hp Fairbanks Morse Engine and general store with snacks and drinks. Plenty of good food can be had all weekend long, but no alcohol is permitted. Camping hook-ups are also available. Admission is 5 Dollars and kids 12 and under get in free.