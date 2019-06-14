Ansted Hometown Heritage Festival

to Google Calendar - Ansted Hometown Heritage Festival - 2019-06-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ansted Hometown Heritage Festival - 2019-06-14 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ansted Hometown Heritage Festival - 2019-06-14 00:00:00 iCalendar - Ansted Hometown Heritage Festival - 2019-06-14 00:00:00

Ansted, WV , West Virginia

The Hometown Mountain Heritage Festival is the premier heritage festival in West Virginia. It is an annual festival held every 3rd weekend in June in Ansted WV! It is hosted by the AIM/Hometown Mountain Heritage Committee. Activities include Coal Shoveling contest, Hometown 5-K Run, Flea Market, Kids Carnival, Heritage Demonstrations, Chain Saw Artist, Horse show Pitching Contest, Memorabilia Displays, Arts & Crafts Vendor Booths, and more.

Info

Ansted, WV , West Virginia View Map
800-927-0263
to Google Calendar - Ansted Hometown Heritage Festival - 2019-06-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ansted Hometown Heritage Festival - 2019-06-14 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ansted Hometown Heritage Festival - 2019-06-14 00:00:00 iCalendar - Ansted Hometown Heritage Festival - 2019-06-14 00:00:00