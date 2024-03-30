Annual Trout Tournament

The Helen Chamber of Commerce is proud to present the 35th Annual Helen Trout Tournament on Saturday, March 30 2024. Fish the famous Chattahoochee River in Helen, Georgia for your chance to catch tagged fish worth up to $1000! The Helen Chamber of Commerce will stock the Chattahoochee River with over 400 pounds of trophy trout! In addition, Georgia DNR will be stocking the river with trout during the tournament as well. The Trout Tournament will take place on Saturday, March 30, 2024.

$4,000 in prizes available for tagged fish!

All prizes are by individual weight for tagged trout:

1st Place $1,000.00 – Fish sponsored by Cool River Tubing

2nd Place $500.00 – “Milton Davis” fish sponsored by the Helen Chamber

3rd Place $300.00 – Fish sponsored by Heidelberg German Restaurant

$50.00 for the next 25 tagged trout by weight

$25.00 for the remainder of the tagged trout by weight

Weigh-in ends promptly at 2:00pm. Only trout officially tagged for the current year’s event are eligible for prizes.

$25.00 entry fee per Participant. Anglers must have a valid Georgia Fishing License and Trout Stamp. All tournament participants must follow Georgia DNR Rules & Regulations for fishing in the Chattahoochee River in Helen, GA.

DATE

Saturday March 30, 2024 6:00am – 2:00pm

LOCATION

Helen Festhalle (In-person Registration & Weigh-in)

1074 Edelweiss Strasse

Helen, GA 30545

Get Directions

Tournament Fishing Location

Tournament fishing shall be limited to the river access area on Escowee Street (just upstream from Hofbrauhaus German Restaurant) downstream through Helen to the 1st Brucken Strasse bridge at Cool River Tubing.

REGISTRATION

Online Registration:

Use our online registration form to enter and pay online.

Online registrations will be accepted through March 28, 2024.

Mail-in Registration

Download our mail-in registration form to enter by mail. Send your registration form along with a check or money order for $25.00 to:

Helen Chamber of Commerce

P. O. Box 192

Helen, GA 30545

Mail-in registration forms must be postmarked by March 21, 2024.

In-person Registration

In-person registration will be available at the Helen Festhalle at the following times:

Friday March 29, 2024 4:00pm – 7:00pm

Saturday March 30, 2024 6:00am – 9:00am

Registered participants receive an Official Tournament T-shirt (while supplies last). Pre-registered reserved shirts will be held for pick up until 2pm on the day of the tournament. T-shirts are sponsored by: Betty’s Country Store, Cool River Tubing, Cowboys & Angels Restaurant, Georgia Mountain Coaster, Habersham Winery, Heidelberg German Restaurant, Helendorf River Inn, Hofbrauhaus German Restaurant, LaCabana Mexican Restaurant, Outpost Gold & Gem Panning, Paul’s Steakhouse, Savannah River Chapter Trout Unlimited.

For more information about the Trout Tournament, please call the Helen Chamber of Commerce at 706-878-1908.

For lodging, dining and visitor information call 1-800-858-8027.