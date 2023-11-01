Annual Paul Mellon Lecture | Sir Alfred Munnings: A Life of his Own

× Expand Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Paul Mellon Collection Linin’ ‘em Up, Newmarket, ca. 1940–53, Sir Alfred James Munnings (English, 1878–1959), oil on panel.

Join us for this year's Paul Mellon Lecture, which focuses on Sir Alfred Munnings. The artist was recently the subject of the British Sporting Art Trust’s exhibition A Life of his Own at the National Horse Racing Museum in Newmarket, and curator Katherine Field will share some of her favorite insights and discoveries from the exhibition.

Paul Mellon was a long-standing patron, friend, and collector of the work of Sir Alfred Munnings, one of the most extraordinary artists of the 20th century, and he believed “the enjoyment of British sporting art . . . has always been inseparable from the enjoyment of racing, chasing and hunting.”

Her Majesty Queen Camilla has said the following about Munnings: “I have been a lifelong admirer of this great artist, both for his outstanding talent and for his instinctive understanding of the relationship between horse and human.”

Established in memory of Paul Mellon—the museum’s longest serving trustee and one of its most generous benefactors—the Paul Mellon Lecture is presented annually by a distinguished scholar to foster the study and appreciation of the arts and is supported by the Paul Mellon Endowment.

Free; tickets required.