Annual July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza

× Expand Tweetsie Railroad Firework over Tweetsie Railroad

This July 4th, Tweetsie Railroad has a lot to celebrate, including America’s independence and the park’s 68th birthday. On Thursday, July 4th, the park will be open with extended hours from 10 am to 9 pm. for fun and festivities, ending the night with the biggest fireworks display in the region at 9:30 pm.

When the park first opened its doors on July 4, 1957, it consisted of a one-mile trip to a picnic area. In the following years, the final section of the three-mile loop was completed and an authentic western town was built around the station. Rides, live shows, the Deer Park Zoo were added, and Tweetsie Railroad evolved from an excursion railroad into North Carolina’s first theme park.

“On July 4th, we not only celebrate our nation’s birth but also the generations of families who have allowed us to be a part of their cherished memories,” said Chris Robbins with Tweetsie Railroad.

The spectacular fireworks show begins at 9:30 pm and promises to be a family-friendly celebration. Parking is complimentary. For additional information about the park and its rich history visit tweetsie.com.