Annual Georgia Marble Festival

Lee Newton Memorial Park 500 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Jasper, Georgia 30143

Join us October 2 - 3, 2021 to celebrate the 40th Annual Georgia Marble Festival

Where you will enjoy Arts, Crafts, Music & Performances on our Headliner Stage, Fine Art Gallery, Parade, Road Race, Quarry Tours, Kids Zone, Live Demonstrations of Marble & Granite Sculpting, Pottery, Chainsaw Carving and more along with an array of Festival Food

Info

706-692-5600
