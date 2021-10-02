Annual Georgia Marble Festival
Lee Newton Memorial Park 500 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Jasper, Georgia 30143
Join us October 2 - 3, 2021 to celebrate the 40th Annual Georgia Marble Festival
Where you will enjoy Arts, Crafts, Music & Performances on our Headliner Stage, Fine Art Gallery, Parade, Road Race, Quarry Tours, Kids Zone, Live Demonstrations of Marble & Granite Sculpting, Pottery, Chainsaw Carving and more along with an array of Festival Food
