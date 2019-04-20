Annual Easter Bonnet/Hat Parade
Elks Lodge (306 East Ridgeway St) 306 East Ridgeway St, Roanoke, Virginia 24422
Hunt for eggs and visit with the Easter Bunny immediately following the parade at Scott Hill Retirement Community (700 W. Ridgeway Street).
Then head on over to the Historic Masonic Theatre for the AHACC Annual Art of Chocolate Festival lasting until 4pm. This year's theme is "Passport to Chocolate". Enjoy an entire days worth of activities in Clifton Forge!
