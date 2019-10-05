Annual Cyrus McCormick Farm Mill Day

The main attraction of the day is the operation of the McCormick Grist mill. Built in the late 1700’s, the mill has been fully restored to working order. In addition to the mill operation, there are many traditional craft vendors, music and food (provided by the Raphine Volunteer Fire Department. There will also be short tours to view and discuss the agricultural research being conducted at the Shenandoah Valley AREC. This is a free event.