Annual Cyrus McCormick Farm Mill Day

to Google Calendar - Annual Cyrus McCormick Farm Mill Day - 2019-10-05 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Annual Cyrus McCormick Farm Mill Day - 2019-10-05 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Annual Cyrus McCormick Farm Mill Day - 2019-10-05 09:00:00 iCalendar - Annual Cyrus McCormick Farm Mill Day - 2019-10-05 09:00:00

Cyrus McCormick's Farm 128 McCormick Farm Circle, Raphine, Virginia 24472

The main attraction of the day is the operation of the McCormick Grist mill. Built in the late 1700’s, the mill has been fully restored to working order. In addition to the mill operation, there are many traditional craft vendors, music and food (provided by the Raphine Volunteer Fire Department. There will also be short tours to view and discuss the agricultural research being conducted at the Shenandoah Valley AREC. This is a free event.

Info

Cyrus McCormick's Farm 128 McCormick Farm Circle, Raphine, Virginia 24472 View Map
540-377-2255
to Google Calendar - Annual Cyrus McCormick Farm Mill Day - 2019-10-05 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Annual Cyrus McCormick Farm Mill Day - 2019-10-05 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Annual Cyrus McCormick Farm Mill Day - 2019-10-05 09:00:00 iCalendar - Annual Cyrus McCormick Farm Mill Day - 2019-10-05 09:00:00