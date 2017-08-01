Animal Enrichment Day

Google Calendar - Animal Enrichment Day - 2017-08-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Animal Enrichment Day - 2017-08-01 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Animal Enrichment Day - 2017-08-01 00:00:00 iCalendar - Animal Enrichment Day - 2017-08-01 00:00:00

Grandfather Mountain 2050 Blowing Rock Highway, Linville, North Carolina 28646

Enrichment is an integral part of how Grandfather Mountain cares for its habitat animals every day. An enrichment is a special treat, new toy or even an unfamiliar scent given to the animals to break up their routines and help keep them active and intellectually stimulated. Visitors can enjoy watching enrichment demonstrations, talk directly with keepers and participate in family-oriented games and crafts.

Info
Grandfather Mountain 2050 Blowing Rock Highway, Linville, North Carolina 28646 View Map
828-733-2013
