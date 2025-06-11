Animal Birthday Party

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewarship Foundation. Join us to celebrate the birthdays of our resident animals with games, contests, crafts and surprises. The park’s wildlife habitat staff hosts a fun-filled afternoon for guests, as well as programs to celebrate the park’s furry and feathered inhabitants.

Join us to celebrate the birthdays of our resident animals with games, contests, crafts and surprises. The park’s wildlife habitat staff hosts a fun-filled afternoon for guests, as well as programs to celebrate the park’s furry and feathered inhabitants. Millie the Bear, the mountain’s mascot, will make special appearances throughout the day. Events begin at 11 a.m. and continue until 3:30 p.m. Join for one activity or all. Included with admission.