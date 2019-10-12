East Tennessee has long been known for its musical lineage. Names of East Tennesseans like Brownie McGhee, “Tennessee Ernie” Ford, Dolly Parton, Charlie Bowman, Howard Armstrong and Grace Moore, ring prominently across multiple genres and generations. But what did some of the earliest music of our region sound like? The first-annual Ancient Tones Festival at Sycamore Shoals is the first musical celebration of its kind to document the cross-cultural sounds that were the audible backdrop of early East Tennessee History. Festivities will include work songs, spirituals, fiddling, native music, ballad singing and early banjo playing. Sing along or simply soak it in. Mark your calendars and bring a friend to what is sure to be a delightful and educational musical time.