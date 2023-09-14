× Expand American Made Music Fest

Dailey & Vincent's American Made Music Fest, presented by Springer Mountain Farms, is a 3-day festival bringing together the very best in American music - Country, Bluegrass and Gospel music!

3-day passes and single day tickets are all available and prices range from $75.00 - $225.00. RV camping is available by the lake with full hookups and amenities.

2023 Show Schedule:

Thursday, September 14th

12:30pm - Doors Open

2:30-3:30pm - Band Contest Winner

4pm-5pm - Malpass Brothers

5pm-6pm - Dinner Break

6pm-7:30pm - Rhonda Vincent

8pm-9:30pm - Dailey & Vincent

Friday, September 15th

12pm-1pm - VIP Access

12:30pm - Doors Open

2:30pm-3:30pm - Band Contest Winner

4pm-5pm - Bellamy Brothers

5pm-6pm - Dinner Break

6pm-7:30pm - Dailey & Vincent

8pm-9:30pm - Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Saturday, September 16th

12pm-1pm - VIP Access

12:30pm - Doors Open

2:30pm-3:30pm - Band Contest Winner

4pm-5pm - Gene Watson

5pm-6pm - Dinner Break

6pm-7:30pm - Dailey & Vincent

8pm-9:30pm - Tracy Lawrence

Visit the official Dailey & Vincent web site

Ticket Packages

* FREE PARKING - NO PETS ALLOWED

1 Day Reserved Pass $75

3 Day Reserved Pass $180

VIP $225

*VIP Tickets include a Seat Cushion, Hat, Premier Parking, a limited edition VIP badge and lanyard,

as well as a signed limited edition festival poster & a Meet and Greet with Dailey and Vincent!