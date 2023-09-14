Dailey & Vincent's American Made Music Fest
to
Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds 1311 Music Hall Road, Hiawassee, Georgia 30546
American Made Music Fest
Dailey & Vincent's American Made Music Fest, presented by Springer Mountain Farms, is a 3-day festival bringing together the very best in American music - Country, Bluegrass and Gospel music!
3-day passes and single day tickets are all available and prices range from $75.00 - $225.00. RV camping is available by the lake with full hookups and amenities.
2023 Show Schedule:
Thursday, September 14th
- 12:30pm - Doors Open
- 2:30-3:30pm - Band Contest Winner
- 4pm-5pm - Malpass Brothers
- 5pm-6pm - Dinner Break
- 6pm-7:30pm - Rhonda Vincent
- 8pm-9:30pm - Dailey & Vincent
Friday, September 15th
- 12pm-1pm - VIP Access
- 12:30pm - Doors Open
- 2:30pm-3:30pm - Band Contest Winner
- 4pm-5pm - Bellamy Brothers
- 5pm-6pm - Dinner Break
- 6pm-7:30pm - Dailey & Vincent
- 8pm-9:30pm - Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
Saturday, September 16th
- 12pm-1pm - VIP Access
- 12:30pm - Doors Open
- 2:30pm-3:30pm - Band Contest Winner
- 4pm-5pm - Gene Watson
- 5pm-6pm - Dinner Break
- 6pm-7:30pm - Dailey & Vincent
- 8pm-9:30pm - Tracy Lawrence
Ticket Packages
* FREE PARKING - NO PETS ALLOWED
- 1 Day Reserved Pass $75
- 3 Day Reserved Pass $180
- VIP $225
*VIP Tickets include a Seat Cushion, Hat, Premier Parking, a limited edition VIP badge and lanyard,
as well as a signed limited edition festival poster & a Meet and Greet with Dailey and Vincent!