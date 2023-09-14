Dailey & Vincent's American Made Music Fest

Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds 1311 Music Hall Road, Hiawassee, Georgia 30546

Dailey & Vincent's American Made Music Fest, presented by Springer Mountain Farms, is a 3-day festival bringing together the very best in American music - Country, Bluegrass and Gospel music!

3-day passes and single day tickets are all available and prices range from $75.00 - $225.00. RV camping is available by the lake with full hookups and amenities.

2023 Show Schedule:

Thursday, September 14th

  • 12:30pm - Doors Open
  • 2:30-3:30pm - Band Contest Winner
  • 4pm-5pm - Malpass Brothers
  • 5pm-6pm - Dinner Break
  • 6pm-7:30pm - Rhonda Vincent
  • 8pm-9:30pm - Dailey & Vincent

Friday, September 15th

  • 12pm-1pm - VIP Access
  • 12:30pm - Doors Open
  • 2:30pm-3:30pm - Band Contest Winner
  • 4pm-5pm - Bellamy Brothers
  • 5pm-6pm - Dinner Break
  • 6pm-7:30pm - Dailey & Vincent
  • 8pm-9:30pm - Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Saturday, September 16th

  • 12pm-1pm - VIP Access
  • 12:30pm - Doors Open
  • 2:30pm-3:30pm - Band Contest Winner
  • 4pm-5pm - Gene Watson
  • 5pm-6pm - Dinner Break
  • 6pm-7:30pm - Dailey & Vincent
  • 8pm-9:30pm - Tracy Lawrence

Visit the official Dailey & Vincent web site

Ticket Packages

* FREE PARKING - NO PETS ALLOWED

  • 1 Day Reserved Pass $75
  • 3 Day Reserved Pass $180
  • VIP $225

*VIP Tickets include a Seat Cushion, Hat, Premier Parking, a limited edition VIP badge and lanyard,

as well as a signed limited edition festival poster & a Meet and Greet with Dailey and Vincent! 

Info

