All American Honor Guard Military History Weekend

Once again Waynesboro’s Ridgeview Park will echo with the discharge of Civil War cannons & other period weapons as the All American Honor Guard conducts its 24th Annual Military History Weekend. Featured will be American & allied military exhibits from the days of early America militias to the present-day military, including uniformed re-enactors, weaponry, equipment, tents, rations & vehicles. Throughout the event, there will also be blank firing of period weapons & short tactical demonstrations. There is no charge to attend. The AAHG is a non-profit organization dedicated to educating the public about America’s rich military history and honoring those who serve and have served our country. For more information about the AAHG, please email: aahglivinghistory@gmail.com or visit our website at https://www.allamericanhonorguard.com/