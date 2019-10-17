American Dance Festival's "Movies by Movers" Dance Film Festival

For the sixth year in a row, the American Dance Festival’s “Movies by Movers” film festival takes place October 17th-19th. As part of the festival, films selected from international submissions will be shown at the Valborg Theatre. Admission is free of charge, but donations for dance scholarships will be gratefully accepted at each venue.

“Movies by Movers” is an annual festival of films dedicated to the celebration of the conversation between the body and the camera. It showcases collaboration between the ephemeral art of live movement and the perpetual nature of film. Students, emerging artists, seasoned professionals — even those who would not consider themselves artists but have great ideas — find room on the festival’s screens to share their craft.

Founded ten years ago by Cara Hagan, associate professor of dance studies at Appalachian, “Movies by Movers” merged with the American Dance Festival’s (ADF) International Screendance Festival in 2016. This year, just 47 of the roughly 200 submissions were selected for screening.