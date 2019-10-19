The Black Bear Festival in Chatsworth City Park takes place the third weekend in October and features foods, arts & crafts, car, truck, tractor and motorcycle show, live music, hay rides, wrestling, beauty contest, First National Community Bank 5K run, and fun galore! The dates for the 2019 BBF are scheduled for October 19, 2019 from 10am-6pm & October 20, 2019 from 10am-5pm.