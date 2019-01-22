Altrusa Soup & Cornbread Fundraiser

First United Methodist Church 566 S. Haywood Street , Waynesville, North Carolina 28786

Join us for lunch and/or dinner which will include: Soup

(Vegetable Beef or Potato Leek ), Fresh cornbread, beverage and your choice of homemade dessert. Tickets are $10 for adults/ $5 for children. Contact any Altrusa member. Proceeds go directly to the Haywood County Schools Foundation fund for Altrusa Scholarships!

First United Methodist Church 566 S. Haywood Street , Waynesville, North Carolina 28786
Charity & Fundraisers
8286460785
