Altrusa Soup & Cornbread Fundraiser
First United Methodist Church 566 S. Haywood Street , Waynesville, North Carolina 28786
Join us for lunch and/or dinner which will include: Soup
(Vegetable Beef or Potato Leek ), Fresh cornbread, beverage and your choice of homemade dessert. Tickets are $10 for adults/ $5 for children. Contact any Altrusa member. Proceeds go directly to the Haywood County Schools Foundation fund for Altrusa Scholarships!
Info
First United Methodist Church 566 S. Haywood Street , Waynesville, North Carolina 28786 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers