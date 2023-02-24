THE ALLEN BOYS SACRED STEEL BAND
to
The Historic Earle Theatre 142 North Main Street, Mount Airy, North Carolina 27030
×
ncarts.org
The Allen Boys
The Allen Boys of Mount Airy, NC, are sacred steel ambassadors. Mixing the sounds of gospel with blues, rock, and country, The Allen Boys are North Carolina’s only touring Sacred Steel band. Combining the sounds of gospel with blues, rock, and country, The Allen Boys are North Carolina’s only touring Sacred Steel band.
Info
The Historic Earle Theatre 142 North Main Street, Mount Airy, North Carolina 27030
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Religion & Spirituality