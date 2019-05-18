Alleghany Highlands Triathlon
Sharon Community Center 4017 Nicelytown Rd, Clifton Forge, Virginia 24422
Race begins at the Sharon Community Center in Clifton Forge at 4017 Nicelytown Road, Clifton Forge. Packet pick-up and registration will be 5:30-7pm May 17th at Jack Mason's Tavern and Brewery and 7:30am at The Sharon Community Center on May 18. Medals will be given for top finishers in multiple age groups as well as teams. This is a great event for first time participants.
Info
