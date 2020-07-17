Alleghany County Fiddlers Convention

On Friday night and during the day Saturday, the audience will see and hear a variety of bands and individual contestants who come to the stage when they are ready to play, in no particular order. You never know who's coming next! The Saturday night show is 100 percent hot pickin' bands. The top 15 bluegrass and top 15 old time bands (as judged in Friday night and earlier Saturday competition) return to the stage starting at 7:30 p.m. for the grand championship senior band playoffs.