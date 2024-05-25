Alderson Strawberry Festival
Sunset Berry Farm 791 Sunset School Road, Alderson, West Virginia 24910
Alderson Main Street, Town of Alderson, Sheena Pendley and Sunset Farm collaborate each spring to celebrate all things strawberry. The BIG day is always the Saturday before Memorial Day with food, vendors, music & fun both in town on the historic memorial bridge and at Sunset Berry Farm.

