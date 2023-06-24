Alderson's 62nd Annual 4th of July Celebration

Every year, our small town of Alderson turns red, white and blue and hosts what has become known as West Virginia's BEST Fourth of July Celebration. This event features everything from a Fireman's Rodeo, to an All-American Baking Contest to the Ducks on the River Rubber Duck Race. And, of course, a Grand Parade and a Grand Fireworks Display! So come celebrate with us in Alderson, WV as we observe a Wild, Wonderful & Free Independence Day!

