Albino Skunk Music Festival

The SkunkFarm 4067 Jordan Rd, Greer, South Carolina 29651

The Skunk Farm is a unique music and camping venue in Upstate South Carolina in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Originally founded as a bluegrass music festival, SkunkFest now features all sorts of mostly acoustic music – including Americana, Folk, Singer-Songwriter, Alt Country, Acoustic, Roots and Bluegrass.  We’re proud of our eclectic mix of music.

Info

864.416.4515
