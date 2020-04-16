Albino Skunk Music Festival
The SkunkFarm 4067 Jordan Rd, Greer, South Carolina 29651
The Skunk Farm is a unique music and camping venue in Upstate South Carolina in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Originally founded as a bluegrass music festival, SkunkFest now features all sorts of mostly acoustic music – including Americana, Folk, Singer-Songwriter, Alt Country, Acoustic, Roots and Bluegrass. We’re proud of our eclectic mix of music.
Info
The SkunkFarm 4067 Jordan Rd, Greer, South Carolina 29651