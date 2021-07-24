Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro: Och & Oy! A Considered Cabaret
to
State Farm Road Concert Lot , North Carolina
×
Alan and Ari
Alan and Ari
July 24, State Farm Road Concert Lot, 8pm
2, 4 and 6-person pods: $100/$190/$270
Tony winner and TV star Alan Cumming (Cabaret, “The Good Wife”) and NPR staple and singer Ari Shapiro (“All Things Considered,” Pink Martini) join forces in song and storytelling with this evening of tunes and tall tales.
Info
State Farm Road Concert Lot , North Carolina
Comedy, Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance