Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro: Och & Oy! A Considered Cabaret

State Farm Road Concert Lot , North Carolina

July 24, State Farm Road Concert Lot, 8pm

2, 4 and 6-person pods: $100/$190/$270

Tony winner and TV star Alan Cumming (Cabaret, “The Good Wife”) and NPR staple and singer Ari Shapiro (“All Things Considered,” Pink Martini) join forces in song and storytelling with this evening of tunes and tall tales.

State Farm Road Concert Lot , North Carolina
Comedy, Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
8008412787
