Ailey II: The Next Generation of Dance

The talented dancers of Ailey II are renowned for captivating audiences and translating their strength and agility into powerful performances. Under the artistic direction of Troy Powell, this critically-acclaimed company presents vibrant performances and innovative community programs across the country and internationally. The Ailey spirit shines as these artists perform an exhilarating and diverse repertory that includes Alvin Ailey’s timeless classics and thrilling new works by today’s outstanding emerging choreographers.