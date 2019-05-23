Dr. Ralph Stanley's 49th Annual Hills of Home Festival

HILLS OF HOME PARK 4235 STATE RTE 654, Coeburn, Virginia 24230

This festival is an old time bluegrass music tradition started by Dr. Ralph Stanley and continuing today in his honor. Ralph Stanley II started managing the festival seven years ago, earning his dad's confidence and trust, and he takes great pride in continuing to honor his dad by making the festival a true tribute to the legendary Dr. Ralph Stanley and continuing to bring talented bluegrass musicians to the stage for the fans.

