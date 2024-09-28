We're so excited for this year's Agrifest Country Market, presented by United Community! You don't want to miss this family fun event on Saturday, September 28, 2022 at Freedom Park in downtown Cleveland!

Get up close and personal with some of your favorite farm animals. Shop for locally made crafts. Buy fresh produce and other locally produced goods from vendors at the White County Farmer's Market. Enjoy local live music and play harvest-themed kids activities.

We look forward to seeing you there!

Interested in being a vendor? APPLY HERE!

Interested in being a food vendor? Email us at info@whitecountychamber.org for more information!

Thanks to our partners: United Community, Just-A-Jumpin' Inflatables, WRWH 93.9 FM, Cleveland Worship Center, MyGeorgia Credit Union, Circle L Farms, Cleveland Diesel Service, Simco Interiors, and White County Farm Bureau.