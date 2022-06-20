African-American Women’s Midwifery and Doula Work in Buncombe County: Then and Now, with Kelly Dunbar and Cindy MacMillan

× Expand Swannanoa Valley Museum Midwifery and Doula Work

A collaborative presentation exploring historic and contemporary Black women’s midwifery and doula work in Buncombe County. Researcher Kelly Dunbar will present a historical analysis of Black midwifery in Buncombe County from 1865 to 1930. Her presentation will focus on several prominent women from the area: Tempie Avery, Mary Stepp Hayden and Annie Daughtery. Afterwards, Cindy MacMillan, Executive Director of Sistas Caring 4 Sistas Doula Services, will talk about her organization, the need for improving birth outcomes for families of color, and how the public can support this work.

Location: Education Room of the Black Mountain Public Library (105 N. Dougherty Street)

Cost: FREE for museum members, but attendees must register for all events. Cafés cost $5.00 for the general public. Some fees apply.