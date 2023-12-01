× Expand Gainesville Theatre Alliance An Actor's Carol: One Clown's Dickensian Marathon Toward Redemption

Gainesville Theatre Alliance presents AN ACTOR'S CAROL: ONE CLOWN'S DICKENSIAN MARATHON TOWARD REDEMPTION December 1-3 at UNG-Gainesville's Ed Cabell Theatre, inside the Performing Arts building.

Performed by acclaimed actor David Weber, this one-man show pushes the boundaries of traditional storytelling by incorporating elements of vaudeville, clown, and mime. The kinetic performance, punctuated by moments of clarity and hilarity from our Clown's backstory, promises a night of holiday spirit told through a captivating journey of redemption and self-discovery.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, the show will feature Christmas carols performed by guitarist Chris Damiano, enhancing the audience's immersive experience. AN ACTOR'S CAROL will continue on tour following these performances, making stops in Denver, Chicago, and Los Angeles. The show is recommended for all ages.

For tickets or more information, visit GainesvilleTheatreAlliance.org or call the GTA Box Office at 678-717-3624.