Acoustic Sunsets at Hamilton Gardens - A Thursday Night Concert Series

Thursday evenings from September 5th - October 3rd

September 5th | September 12th | September 26th | October 3rd

Food Court and Wine Bar open at 5pm

Live Music Starts at 6:30pm

Admission: $5 at Garden Entrance

GPS: Pavilion at the Gardens is 96 Pavilion Way