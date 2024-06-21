Abingdon Fiddlers' Convention

At the end of 2021, a group of Washington County Fairground board members came together with the town of Abingdon, the director of The Crooked Road and local bluegrass enthusiasts to began discussing the possibility of a Fiddler's Convention in Washington County.  The idea of talented musicians, camping and good food, nestled on a beautiful piece of property sounded like a fantastic idea. Not knowing if we would have 100 people or 1,000 our first year, we ended up having 120 competitors, 2,700 spectators from 11 different states.  It was a fun weekend and made us excited to keep growing. 

